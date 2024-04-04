Research Analysts Set Expectations for Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Landos Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.42 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landos Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

NASDAQ LABP opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.14. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

