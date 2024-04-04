Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $13.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $4.55 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $474.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $46,423.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at $844,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,697 shares of company stock worth $134,553. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 342,540 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

