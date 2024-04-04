Reviewing Jushi (JUSHF) & Its Competitors

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Jushi to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -214.72% -10.10% Jushi Competitors -51.71% -57.78% -9.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jushi and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million -$65.10 million -2.05 Jushi Competitors $318.40 million -$155.26 million -10.94

Volatility and Risk

Jushi’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jushi. Jushi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Jushi has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi’s peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jushi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jushi Competitors 243 532 891 65 2.45

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 54.01%. Given Jushi’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Jushi peers beat Jushi on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

