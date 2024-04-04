RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $201.00 to $264.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. 225,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 625,095 shares.The stock last traded at $316.66 and had previously closed at $334.75.
RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.15.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.52.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.
