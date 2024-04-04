Ridley Co. Limited (RIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Ridley’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Ridley Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.
About Ridley
