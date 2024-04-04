Rightmove plc (RTMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 10th

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Rightmove Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.
