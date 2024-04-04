Rightmove plc (RTMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 10th

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Rightmove Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

