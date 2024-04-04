Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $18.37. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 3,544,230 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,185,027 shares of company stock worth $31,565,248. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.