Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$81.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.63.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$53.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.50. The company has a market cap of C$22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.15 and a 12 month high of C$67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

