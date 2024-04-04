Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $60.52

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.52, but opened at $58.00. Root shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 49,246 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROOT. Citigroup raised their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Root Trading Up 9.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Root by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 218,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Root by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

