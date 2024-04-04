Roth Capital Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Helius Medical Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, March 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.27). The consensus estimate for Helius Medical Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($8.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Helius Medical Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.88 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Helius Medical Technologies to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

HSDT opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.44. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2,047.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 8,297.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 252,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

