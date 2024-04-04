Roth Mkm Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $39.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APA. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of APA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.