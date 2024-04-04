Roth Mkm Increases CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $22.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

CNX Resources stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 376,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

