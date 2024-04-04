Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $11.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.65.

In other news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $52,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

