RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) Insider Sarah Dye Sells 70,000 Shares

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.19), for a total value of £66,500 ($83,479.79).

RTC Group Price Performance

Shares of RTC Group stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.19) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £13.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.82. RTC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

RTC Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,000.00%.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

