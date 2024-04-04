SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) PT Raised to $25.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $3.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 460.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

SABS opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABS. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $319,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.