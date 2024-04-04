Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.