Scotiabank Comments on Methanex Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.68%.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$65.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$50.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

