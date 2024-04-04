Scotiabank Increases AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$10.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGF.B. CIBC raised shares of AGF Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.83.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$8.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.51. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 50,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. Also, Director Judy Goldring acquired 50,100 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,999.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 353,365 shares of company stock worth $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares worth $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

