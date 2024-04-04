Seiichi Fukuyama Purchases 11,000 Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) insider Seiichi Fukuyama acquired 11,000 shares of Fidelity Japan Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £20,240 ($25,407.98).

Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.30 million, a PE ratio of 661.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.20. Fidelity Japan Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 151 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.35).

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

