Seiichi Fukuyama Purchases 11,000 Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Stock

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJVGet Free Report) insider Seiichi Fukuyama acquired 11,000 shares of Fidelity Japan Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £20,240 ($25,407.98).

Fidelity Japan Trust Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.30 million, a PE ratio of 661.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.20. Fidelity Japan Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 151 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.35).

Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.