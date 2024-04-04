SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 8,566 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.9 %

S stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.