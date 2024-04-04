Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 25,655 Shares of Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $250,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,484,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,605,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

Institutional Trading of Seritage Growth Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $60,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

