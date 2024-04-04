Short Interest in Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Grows By 5.5%

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALD Stock Performance

Shares of ALLDF stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. ALD has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

About ALD

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

