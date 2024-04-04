Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rises By 5.2%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $364.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 125.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 342,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Software by 845.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

