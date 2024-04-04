Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Rises By 8.7%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $87.54 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,016,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

