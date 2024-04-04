Short Interest in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Increases By 8.6%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Centene Stock Up 0.8 %

CNC stock opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

