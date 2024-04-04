Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Increases By 8.8%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 436,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

