Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Increases By 5.1%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,684,700 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 1,602,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,778,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELTP opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.