Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Grows By 8.8%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 23,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

