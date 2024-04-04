Short Interest in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Increases By 8.2%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ExlService alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 398.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 308,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 422.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ExlService by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ExlService

ExlService Trading Up 0.5 %

EXLS opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ExlService has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.