Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Grows By 6.5%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 606,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,136 shares of company stock worth $20,044,434. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,248.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,266.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,115.59. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $664.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.