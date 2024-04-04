Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Grows By 8.4%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 374,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Freedom Stock Down 0.1 %

Freedom stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. Freedom has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $102.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $418.63 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freedom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

In related news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $226,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Freedom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 37,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Freedom by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

