Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Rises By 8.5%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.6 %

HAS opened at $55.44 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.