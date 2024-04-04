Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Expands By 5.1%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

IHI Stock Performance

IHICY opened at $6.50 on Thursday. IHI has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. IHI had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHI will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

