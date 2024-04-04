Short Interest in Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Expands By 6.4%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 253.1 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.
