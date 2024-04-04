Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The company has a market cap of $832.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.70%.

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sinclair by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

