Singular Research Comments on Prairie Operating Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROP)

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Singular Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Prairie Operating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 31st. Singular Research analyst Bj. Cook expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Singular Research also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

PROP stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Prairie Operating has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.