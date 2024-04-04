Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20), reports. The company had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Snail had a negative return on equity of 163.52% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Snail Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNAL opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Snail has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE owned approximately 0.13% of Snail at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

