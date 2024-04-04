SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 484,530 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

SOFI stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.