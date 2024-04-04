Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE DTC opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of analysts have commented on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair downgraded Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

