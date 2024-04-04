SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.28. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 7,375,720 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price objective (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 676,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.