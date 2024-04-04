Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

SWN opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 671,290 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,352,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 880.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 300,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

