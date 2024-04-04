SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Major Shareholder Robert G/ Brown Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,257,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Robert G/ Brown sold 500 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $510.00.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGRP opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

SPAR Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company's stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

