SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $212.74 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $212.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.