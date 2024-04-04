SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lifted by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 14.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $66,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Burney Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.