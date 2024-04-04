SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.