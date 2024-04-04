SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $547.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.07.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

