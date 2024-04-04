Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $8.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.
SPWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
NASDAQ SPWH opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
