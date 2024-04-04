Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 206,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 415,225 shares.The stock last traded at $20.79 and had previously closed at $20.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,823,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,227,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 388,071 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after buying an additional 41,274 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

