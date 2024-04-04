Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $63.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

