State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

